LIVE: Mo. man leaves sanctuary after 3.5 years, no longer threatened by deportation

“These last 3.5 years have been very difficult and traumatizing for us,” Carly Garcia, Alex Garcia’s wife, said. “But as you have heard from Alex. Today Alex will be leaving sanctuary because ICE made a promise that Alex will not be deported, that he is no longer a priority for deportation. We celebrate this win today but it’s not over; Alex still needs permanent protection. The private bill HR 1209 that Congresswoman Cori Bush introduced on Monday will grant Alex the protection he desperately needs - that we as a family desperately need. Thank you all so much for your continued support and we look forward to continuing to push for more just immigration laws so that all of the families in sanctuary are free.”