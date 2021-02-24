Lyon College hanging banners in men’s & women’s basketball

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s been quite the season of basketball in Batesville.
Both Lyon College squads captured American Midwest Conference regular season titles. The #21 ladies made it back to back crowns with a win February 20th on Senior Day. The guys won on February 21st for their first conference title in 38 years.
Both squads will be home at Becknell Gymnasium this week for the AMC Tournament.
AMC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals (bracket here)
Thursday 7:00pm: #8 William Woods at #1 Lyon
Thursday 7:00pm: #5 Williams Baptist at #4 Columbia
AMC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals (bracket here)
Wednesday 7:00pm: #8 William Woods at #1 Lyon
Wednesday 7:00pm: #6 Central Baptist at #3 Williams Baptist
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.