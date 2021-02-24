Lyon College kicks off spring football season this weekend

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - College football is in the air as the Lyon Scots continuing preparing for their new season. November 2019 was the last time the Scots played in a game that counted. COVID-19 caused a delay of several sports in NAIA.
In that time the program has seen a regime change. Chris Douglas brings in over two decades of coaching experience to Batesville.
The Scots will open up their new campaign on Saturday when they travel to Wayland Baptist. Kickoff is at 2:00pm, the game will be streamed here.
