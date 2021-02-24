Mississippi County house fire slows motorists

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A house fire Wednesday morning slowed traffic along a Mississippi County highway.
The Office of Emergency Management shared on social media showing heavy smoke pouring from the home located on Highway 61, south of the Highway 312 intersection.
Sheriff Dale Cook told Region 8 News the abandoned house was in a small subdivision.
Although it was located just outside the city limits, he said the Blytheville Fire Department responded to the scene.
The OEM said traffic in the area was “flowing, but very slowly,” and urged motorists to use caution.
