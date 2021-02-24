Mo. child left outside daycare in freezing temps

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KSDK/CNN) - A Missouri dad is furious after he says a daycare left his 3-year-old daughter outside in freezing temperatures.
Now, he’s turning to state officials for answers.
“Rage, anger, sadness, hurt,” that’s how Matt Bishop described his feelings.
It’s after he said on Friday afternoon his 3-year-old daughter, Avery Rose, was left outside First Steps Daycare in Farmington in below-freezing temperatures for about 15 minutes.
“I feel guilty that I trusted them with my little girl,” he said.
Bishop said a parent was driving away from the daycare when she saw his daughter alone on the center’s side porch.
The woman took a cellphone picture of the little girl.
The mom declined to talk and asked that her name not be disclosed.
“A staff member let her in,” Matt Bishop said. “She said, ‘there’s a little girl locked outside in the cold. No jacket on.’ She said, ‘they’re crying.’ They’re like, ‘what are you talking about?’ They had no clue. And then they rushed over, unlocked the door and let her in.”
Holding tears back, Bishop called the parent his daughter’s lifesaver.
“Had it not been for that parent and God putting her there to where she could pay close enough attention, our daughter wouldn’t be here today,” he said.
Bishop said an hour later, the daycare’s director called his wife.
“They apologized by saying, ‘oh, I’m so sorry. This is terrible,’” he said.
He has since filed a report with Farmington police and removed his daughter from the daycare.
“How could a child walk out? How do you not know that they’re not missing,” he asked.
First Steps Daycare has not responded to Bishop’s allegations.
Bishop said he plans to meet with the Missouri Department of Social Services on Wednesday.
