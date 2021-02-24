Paragould community helps family after fire

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould family who has served their community for decades recently saw a role reversal after losing everything in a house fire.
Tony and Andrea Williams were both at work when they got a call on Feb. 16, changing their day and lives.
“There’s nothing like standing there and watching everything you’ve accumulated over the past almost 30 years, living here, pretty much, you’re going to lose everything … and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Tony said.
The couple has served the community for a combined 50 years. Tony works as an investigator for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Andrea works as the City Clerk for Paragould.
As they stood on their street watching their home go up in flames, they were not alone.
Help from the community showed up, along with Paragould Fire Department.
“No sooner did they get here, I look down the street, and here comes the sheriff, which is my boss. The mayor, the chief of police from Paragould,” he said.
Then, everyone in the community got busy calling, texting, and messaging the family.
“We’ve gotten phone calls from even as far away from where my son works in Conway,” he said. “His friends were calling, ‘Hey, everything alright? Do y’all need anything, any help?’”
Several business owners around Paragould began fundraising. Everyone’s hard work paid off.
“Very loved, very thankful, very blessed to live in a community that cares so much about the people here and are willing to step up,” Andrea said.
Within a week, the Williams family has everything they need, but they do ask for one thing.
“Just prayer,” she said. “Just for our emotional health to be able to make it through this.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.