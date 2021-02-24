Police searching for suspected arsonist

Blytheville police need help identifying a man suspected of setting a building on fire. (Source: Blytheville Crime Stoppers)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 24, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 11:19 AM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police need help identifying a man suspected of setting a building on fire.

According to a Blytheville Crime Stoppers’ news release shared on social media Wednesday, the fire at 130 East Main happened the night of Feb. 4.

A man caught on surveillance video is suspected of the alleged arson.

Anyone with information on his identity should contact Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP or submit a tip online by clicking here.

All tips will remain anonymous and could result in a cash reward.

