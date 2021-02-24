Randolph County sees record growth in 2020; looks to continue growth in 2021

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Randolph County has reported record sales tax revenue numbers for 2020.
The county saw a 13% increase in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and a 15% increase in Pocahontas.
Randolph County Judge David Jansen says the growth was a combination of residents shopping locally and even seeing more people move to the county.
“2020 was probably a year we won’t forget,” Jansen said.
Jansen says 2020 was a challenging year for the county fighting COVID-19, but he says those numbers were a bright spot for the county.
According to Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority Executive Director Graycen Bigger, the county added 419 new industrial jobs in 2020, with over 250 of those jobs coming as a result of PECO Foods expanding.
Bigger says with more jobs coming to the area, she’s seen more demand for housing over the past six months.
“That’s one of our big challenges for growth,” Bigger said. “We want to see more housing development happening in Pocahontas and Randolph County.”
One goal for the county in 2021, according to Judge Jansen, is housing development.
“[It’s] two things,” Jansen said. “It’s housing and infrastructure as far as our road system.”
Jansen says he’s waiting to hear back on a future development that could have a major impact on the county.
“[We’re] waiting on the Highway department to tell us which way I-57 is going, how that’s going to affect Randolph County,” Jansen said.
Bigger said an interstate would be huge for the county.
“We’ve gotta have it,” Bigger said. “To have an interstate that runs all the way to the state line through the intermodal area and right through Randolph County would be a game-changer for us.”
