Teen in stable condition after shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An investigation is underway after a Tuesday shooting sent a teen to a Memphis hospital.
Blytheville police said in a news release that officers responded to the 500-block of East Rose Street due to a shooting.
There they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from one gunshot wound.
The teen was flown to Regional One Health in Memphis. He is said to be in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7867). You can also submit tips at blythevillecrimestoppers.com
