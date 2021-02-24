TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann asks residents to conserve water after use in the town has tripled since the winter storm.
Mayor Barbara Lewallen says they’re in no danger of running out of water. They hope to lift the water conservation notice by the end of the week.
In February, the city typically produces an average of 500,000 gallons a day, but this month, it’s over 1.40 million gallons.
The main culprit is busted pipes and water leaks. Trumann Water Works is shutting off lines as customers report leaks.
Lewallen says they can produce the extra water, but they are trying to be proactive like other small towns.
“It’s just to be sure that we can continue to supply water and we don’t ever want to deplete it. When I say deplete it, it doesn’t mean there’s no water in the ground; it means in our system,” Lewallen said.
Lewallen adds that the water has to go through a treatment process. She said that the biggest challenge the winter weather has thrown their way is playing catchup.
It has been all hands on deck for their crews. Crews didn’t pick up garbage last week, and the Health Department is shut down this week because of busted pipes. Crews are working long hours trying to get things back to normal.
Lewallen says if you see a leak to report it to Water Works immediately at 870-483-6343.
