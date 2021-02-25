Arkansas lawmaker’s ability to participate remotely halted

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker who was censured this month for cursing at a colleague has had her ability to participate remotely temporarily halted after a heated argument with the lieutenant governor during a debate.
The Senate on Thursday voted to end remote participation by members for the afternoon after the contentious exchange between Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Democratic Sen. Stephanie Flowers.
Flowers, who has diabetes, participates remotely because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Griffin had said Flowers was out of order during debate over a bill that would require the state to repay fines businesses paid for coronavirus violations.
