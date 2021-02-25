Arkansas State baseball alters home series vs. UT Martin

Arkansas State baseball alters home series vs. UT Martin
By Miyanna Garrett - Arkansas State Athletics | February 25, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 2:12 PM

The threat of inclement weather has forced the Arkansas State baseball team to alter the schedule for its weekend series against UT Martin at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell field.

While the series opener this Friday, Feb. 26, remains set for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch, the two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. with 30 minutes between the two contests.

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by logging onto the Arkansas State Baseball Facebook page or by following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (arkansasstatebaseball).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.