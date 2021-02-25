Arkansas State baseball alters home series vs. UT Martin

The threat of inclement weather has forced the Arkansas State baseball team to alter the schedule for its weekend series against UT Martin at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell field.
While the series opener this Friday, Feb. 26, remains set for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch, the two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. with 30 minutes between the two contests.
