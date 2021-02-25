Arkansas State baseball falls to #1 Ole Miss in season opener

Liam Hicks scored the lone run for the Red Wolves as the Arkansas State baseball team (0-1) dropped its season-opening contest to No.1 Ole Miss 12-1, Wednesday evening at Swayze Field.
In the top of the fourth, Toronto, Ontario native Hicks sent a leadoff home run to left-center, giving A-State its first run and hit of the night. Hicks moved his on-base streak to seventeen games, dating back to the 2020 campaign.
Hicks finished the night with two hits, a home run, and a double as Sky-Lar Culver registered a hit and a double.
The Red Wolves threw eight different pitchers combining for seven strikeouts. Jake Algee and Will Gilmer each tossed a scoreless inning in their A-State debuts. Phillip Bryant tossed two-thirds innings, striking out two. Jack Jumper (0-1) made his first career start, earning a strikeout while giving up a hit and a run.
Ole Miss (4-0) struck first in the bottom of the first after Kevin Graham scored on a fielding error. The Rebels added a three spot in the third, fifth, and eighth inning, building a 12-1 advantage. Four of the Rebels’ runs were unearned.
Arkansas State will return Friday, Feb. 26, in its home-opener versus UT Martin. First pitch is at 4:00 p.m., and live stats are available at astatestats.com.
