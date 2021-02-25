Bill to protect businesses, if customer violates COVID-19 restrictions, heading to House committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that would protect businesses if a customer violates a state COVID-19 restriction is heading to a House committee Thursday, with a supporter saying the bill will help businesses avoid the law of unintended consequences.
According to content partner KNWA, SB 254 is sponsored by Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-Elm Springs).
Lundstrum told KNWA that people now know what to do to avoid COVID-19 and that current restrictions have hurt businesses. Under the bill, an individual and not the business would be cited for fined for not following COVID-19 rules, KNWA said.
Lundstrum said businesses have been working to make adjustments based on the restrictions and that individuals should be held responsible for their behavior.
The bill, which has over 40 co-sponsors, is on the agenda for the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor committee Thursday.
