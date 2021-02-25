Cameras installed to prevent theft get stolen

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Following some recent thefts, the owner of a local construction company installed surveillance cameras. Now, according to police, someone has stolen them.
The owner of Mark Morris Construction reported the alleged theft to Jonesboro police on Wednesday morning.
He told Officer Chad Hogard they had installed cameras at a job site in the 5600-block of Brookshire Drive due to recent thefts.
When Morris went to check on the site, he discovered the cameras were gone. He placed the value of the two Link-Micro LTE cameras at $175 each.
It’s believed the theft occurred sometime during the early morning hours of Feb. 17.
According to the initial incident report, because the property is gated, it’s believed whoever committed the crime walked in.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.