A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 25 at 4:44 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 318,122 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 251,299 confirmed cases
    • 66,823 probable cases
  • 307,978 recoveries
  • 4,720 active cases
    • 3,094 confirmed active cases
    • 1,626 probable active cases
  • 5,397 total deaths
    • 4,339 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,058 deaths among probable cases
  • 522 currently hospitalized
    • 204 in ICU
    • 108 on ventilators
  • 3,069,404 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 17.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,739,714 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Wednesday, Feb. 24:

  1. Pulaski: 105
  2. Benton: 78
  3. Washington: 49
  4. Garland: 35
  5. Saline: 33

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,813 58 2,661 94 18,037
Clay 1,676 21 1,608 46 16,402
Cleburne 1,872 17 1,788 67 20,342
Craighead 12,738 123 12,437 177 106,853
Crittenden 5,666 62 5,508 94 37,155
Cross 1,898 19 1,831 48 15,332
Greene 5,800 48 5,677 75 43,056
Independence 3,656 41 3,495 120 36,857
Jackson 3,133 10 3,090 33 23,797
Lawrence 2,008 20 1,947 41 13,801
Mississippi 5,549 42 5,394 112 36,716
Poinsett 3,060 24 2,960 76 24,720
Randolph 1,934 26 1,859 49 17,429
St. Francis 3,432 27 3,368 37 28,721
Sharp 1,520 9 1,461 50 15,518
Stone 956 7 919 30 9,976
White 7,118 100 6,909 108 47,311
Woodruff 615 10 594 11 7,854

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

