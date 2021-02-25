Feb. 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, Feb. 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Unsettled weather arrives for the last few days of February.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as a series of disturbances moves across Region 8.
We’ll get 1-3″ of rainfall on an already saturated ground. We’ll spend a couple days in the mid-50s before mid-60s return on Sunday.
Looking ahead to early March, Monday looks dry but we’ll get some light rain on Tuesday.
News Headlines
A medical marijuana dispensary has a new place to call home this morning, and one mayor is looking forward to the green it will bring to his town.
Region 8 lawmakers on both sides of the aisle weighed in on a controversial bill designed to loosen restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense.
For years she’s helped other women transition from a life of drugs and alcohol. Now she’s our GR8 Acts of Kindness winner.
