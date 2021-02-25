Fire Dept.: Safety is key when using appliances around the home

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - An area fire department just outside Region 8 asks people to be careful, and that safety is especially important for operating appliances around the home.
According to a post on the West Plains, Missouri Fire Department Facebook page, the department recently responded to a fire. In the post, officials said it was important to understand safety is key.
“The West Plains Fire Department would like to remind the community to NEVER use an extension cord with a major appliance - it can easily overheat and start a fire,” the post noted. “Always plug small appliances directly into a wall outlet. Unplug small appliances when you are not using them. Keep lamps, light fixtures and light bulbs away from anything that can burn.”
