Fire Dept.: Safety is key when using appliances around the home
The West Plains Fire Department asks people to be careful when operating major appliances, telling people they should never use an extension cord to operate a major appliance. (Source: West Plains, Missouri Fire Department Facebook page)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 24, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST - Updated February 24 at 9:02 PM

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - An area fire department just outside Region 8 asks people to be careful, and that safety is especially important for operating appliances around the home.

According to a post on the West Plains, Missouri Fire Department Facebook page, the department recently responded to a fire. In the post, officials said it was important to understand safety is key.

“The West Plains Fire Department would like to remind the community to NEVER use an extension cord with a major appliance - it can easily overheat and start a fire,” the post noted. “Always plug small appliances directly into a wall outlet. Unplug small appliances when you are not using them. Keep lamps, light fixtures and light bulbs away from anything that can burn.”

Posted by West Plains FD on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

