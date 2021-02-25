Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas receives $3 million gift

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hungry families in Northeast Arkansas can thank a generous philanthropist for providing millions of dollars to a local food bank.
The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday it has received a $3 million charitable gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
Scott announced in a blog post titled “384 Ways to Help” that the food bank would share in more than $4.1 billion in gifts to charities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
Scott and her team, according to a news release, used research and data to curate a list of 6,490 organizations that “exhibited strong leadership and proven results.”
“They paid special attention to organizations operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates, and low access to philanthropic capital,” the release stated.
They then pared that list down to 384 organizations, including the food bank.
“We know that it will take a while for those affected by the pandemic to get back on their feet,” said Christie Jordan, CEO for the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. “This financial support will equip the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas to continue responding to immediate needs while also planning for the next five years.”
The food bank plans to use the money to increase access to people facing hunger through its Fresh Produce Program and Food Pantry Network.
In 2020, the food bank distributed the equivalent of 8.6 million meals. That was 2 million more meals than the previous year.
“We are incredibly honored to be included among the organizations benefitting from Ms. Scott’s generosity,” Jordan said. “Our team works incredibly hard to be efficient and effective in our mission of hunger relief.”
