Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for March 6

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Jonesboro and Craighead County are teaming up with Arkansas State University and others to offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at the First National Bank Arena, 217 Olympic Dr., on the A-State campus.
According to Thursday’s news release, the clinic will be open to Northeast Arkansas residents who are:
- 65 and older
- Healthcare workers
- First responders, including firefighters, police, and EMS
- Educators, including those employed by K-12, child care, and higher education institutions
Participants can register and schedule an appointment by clicking here or by calling 870-680-8880.
Those receiving a vaccine during the event will be required to return to the arena on April 3 to receive their second dose.
The vaccines will be administered by staff members from NEA Baptist, St. Bernards, and UAMS as well as NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State medical students and A-State nursing and health professions students.
Community volunteers will staff the arena, which A-State is providing at no charge.
“Vaccination is vital to our ability to end this pandemic and get back to our normal routines, and we are very proud of the leaders in our community who have stepped up to make this event happen,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said in a joint statement Thursday. “This is a collaborative effort to serve the entire region of Northeast Arkansas, and we’re grateful for the efforts of so many who are volunteering to provide this service to our community.”
“We recognize the importance of helping thousands of people in our community receive the COVID-19 vaccine, which aligns with our strategic plan’s community engagement pillar,” said A-State Chancellor Kelly Damphousse. “We are honored to host the event.”
