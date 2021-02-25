Home, business fires under investigation

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - State and local authorities are taking a closer look at two fires that damaged a local business and destroyed a home.
Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Kennett Fire Department responded to a house fire on 4th Street.
According to Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett, the home had previously caught fire several years ago.
“This time it was destroyed,” he told Region 8 News.
As of Thursday morning, the cause was undetermined but he said it looks as if the fire were intentionally set.
A little more than 8 hours later, at 11:15 p.m. Feb. 24, crews responded to yet another fire.
This time a set of used tires outside Plaza Tire Service, 420 Independence Ave., caught fire and spread to the compressor room.
Hamlett said the outside of the building sustained about $20,000 worth of damage. He estimated the fire caused another $15-20,000 worth of damage to the equipment inside.
An investigator from the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in determining what might have been the cause.
The store, which was destroyed 7 years ago when a fire swept through, is closed until further notice.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.
