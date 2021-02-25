Jonesboro Parks looking forward to COVID-safe summer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Parks and Recreation is looking forward to another round of summer sports beginning Feb. 27.
Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapales says he plans to continue implementing guidelines set forth by the governor during the season to protect coaches, spectators and players.
“The main thing is keeping people in their own groups, socially distanced, and following the directives the governor has put out,” said Kapales.
Whether it’s on the trails, tennis courts, baseball fields or bleachers, Kapales strongly recommends that people go outside this summer to be around friends and loved ones.
“We can have 6 to 10 feet apart, but still enjoy the activities and be able to communicate with each other and see your friends and just enjoy what the parks have to offer,” he said.
Kapales mentioned 22 parks will be open this summer, so people can go to their favorite one and enjoy it to the fullest, “but also come out and enjoy them in a safe manner.”
