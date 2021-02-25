NEA NAIA Roundup (2/24/21)

The first quarter was a close and back-and-forth affair that ended tied at 18 when Cassidy Clayton (FR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.) hit a three at the buzzer. The second quarter began in much the same fashion as the first quarter but the Mustangs went on a little run midway through the quarter and built a seven point lead for themselves with 4:08 left in the first half. The Lady Eagles were able to chip away at that lead until it was only a one-point lead at halftime.