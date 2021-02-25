NEA NAIA Roundup (2/24/21)

#18 Lyon women’s basketball advanced Wednesday in the American Midwest Conference Tournament. Williams Baptist fell to Central Baptist. Crowley’s Ridge dropped their regular season finale.
#18 Lyon (Women) 58, William Woods 45
Jade Giron (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Paige Kelley (11 points, 11 rebounds) recorded a double-double each, while Mari-Hanna Newsom scored a game-high 15 points as the top-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team defeated No. 8-seed William Woods, 58-45, in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Championship on Wednesday night at Becknell Gymnasium.
Lyon improved to 11-1 on the year with the win and will host No. 4-seed Missouri Baptist in the semifinals of the AMC Championship on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Lyon led, 16-12, over William Woods after the first quarter as the freshmen duo of Kelley and Newsom combined for 13 of the Scots’ 16 points in the period.
William Woods pulled back within a point early in the second quarter before a pair of free throws by Kelley and back-to-back three-pointers by Newsom and Giron pushed the Scots lead to nine, 28-19, with 3:56 left in the period. The Owls responded with a quick 6-0 run of their own before Katie Turner and Giron scored a layup each to give the Scots a 32-25 lead at the half.
The Scots began to distance themselves from the Owls in the third quarter as a layup by Newsom gave the Scots a 42-27 lead with 5:39 left in the period. WWU answered back with a three before the two teams were held scoreless for a four-minute stretch before a bucket by Giron gave Lyon a 44-30 lead after the third quarter.
Lyon extended its lead to as many as 21 in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter as they carried a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Central Baptist 71, Williams Baptist (Women) 59
Offensive woes plagued the Lady Eagles in the second half of their AMC Tournament matchup against Central Baptist as they fell to the Mustangs 71-59 on Wednesday night.
The first quarter was a close and back-and-forth affair that ended tied at 18 when Cassidy Clayton (FR/Walnut Ridge, Ark.) hit a three at the buzzer. The second quarter began in much the same fashion as the first quarter but the Mustangs went on a little run midway through the quarter and built a seven point lead for themselves with 4:08 left in the first half. The Lady Eagles were able to chip away at that lead until it was only a one-point lead at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Lady Eagles looked like they were going to go on a run to start the half and went up by three, but the Mustangs quickly responded and went on a run of their own, leading by as many as eight in the third quarter.
Down by five headed into the fourth quarter, the Lady Eagles were certainly still in the game, but they suddenly found that they had grown cold on offense and struggled to score. With the Lady Eagles offensive woes the Mustangs pushed their lead to double-digits.
Tasia Bland (SR/Raleigh, Tenn.) recorded another double-double, finishing with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
Kelsey Abney (SR/Highland, Ark.) finished in double figures with 12 points, as did Taylor Freeman (SR/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) with 11.
The Lady Eagles shot 37.5% from the field (21-56), 26.1% from the three-point line (6-23), and 61.1% from the free-thow line (11-18).
Baptist Bible 84, Crowley’s Ridge (Women) 63
A slow start doomed the Crowley’s Ridge College Lady Pioneers in the regular season finale as they fell to the Patriots of Baptist Bible (Mo.) College 84-63.
It took Crowley’s Ridge (7-8) over four minutes to record their first field goal, while Baptist Bible stormed out to a 7-1 lead. BBC’s Josie Sullivan outscored the Lady ‘Neers on her own by bucketing nine by herself to CRC’s eight-point total as the Patriots cruised to a 17-8 lead after the opening quarter.
Mickayla Smith picked up the slack for the Lady Pioneers in the second quarter, draining back-to-back 3pt FGs to pull her team within ten points of the Patriots (14-11). A quick charge from BBC sent the teams to intermission with Baptist Bible ahead 38-23.
Crowley’s Ridge nearly doubled their point total from the second quarter’s 15 points to their game’s best quarter total of 29 points in the third. Smith hit three from downtown in quick succession to cut into the Patriot lead. In the waning moments, BBC went on a 10-0 run to pull ahead to a 67-52 lead. CRC’s leading scorer Octavia Lowery exited the game midway through the quarter with a lower-body injury.
The Lady ‘Neers opened the final quarter by scoring eight points before going ice cold from the floor: connecting on one field goal in the final 4:12 of play as they heard the buzzer sound the defeat 84-63.
Smith has collected 20+ points in three out of the last four games and continued the trend by scoring a team-high 22 points, all from beyond the arc.
Travia Woodruff earned a season-high 19 points in the loss.
UP NEXT
Crowley’s Ridge will enjoy the pomp and circumstance of a conference tournament while relishing playing in the own barn as the Carter Activities Center will host the 2020-21 A.I.I. Conference Championships. Full info here.
The second-seeded Lady Pioneers will take on three seed Lincoln Christian (Ill.) University on Friday at 2 p.m.
