Sheriff: Scammers teaming up on unwitting citizens

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas sheriff says scammers are doing triple-duty to steal money from citizens.
According to a news release shared on social media, the Izard County Sheriff’s Department warns someone has been calling residents claiming to be with Social Security.
“Then someone else claiming to be with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) gets on the phone,” the release stated. “Another person gets on the phone using the name of a deputy with the sheriff’s department.”
The scammers, according to the sheriff, are trying to get personal and bank account information.
“Do not give them any information,” the release warned.
If you or someone you know receives a call from a suspected scammer claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff’s department, hang up and immediately call 870-368-4203.
