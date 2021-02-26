ArDOT signals traffic changes to improve Harrisburg Road, Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists should expect some changes in the coming days as the Arkansas Department of Transportation improves two roads.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, ArDOT will re-route the eastbound lanes of Highland Drive (Highway 18) between Cain Street and Nettleton Avenue.
The detour will allow crews to continue construction of the new railroad overpass and roadway, according to a Friday news release.
Highland Drive westbound traffic will continue to use the detour that is already in place.
ArDOT crews will also begin work to improve the intersection of Harrisburg Road (Highway 163) and East Lawson Road (Highway 158).
Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, workers will install stop signs at the intersection for both north and southbound traffic, thus creating a 4-way stop.
The stop signs will remain in place until construction of the roundabout is completed, which ArDOT expects in about two months.
Drivers should exercise caution when traveling through all work zones.
