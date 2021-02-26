Arkansas Activities Association will stream all state basketball tournament games

A school broadcast team may travel to stream their teams’ games provided they arrange the logistics and get approval in advance with the AAA and the broadcasting school pays the fee to the AAA in accordance with the playoff fee schedule. Please note that each game filmed by our broadcast partners will be sent to a school’s Mascot Media app or website (if available) in addition to the AAA app and website, so multiple viewing options are in place for each school. Playoff Rosters, Brackets, Digital Programs, and Scores Final playoff rosters with correct player numbers should be finalized in DragonFly before Sunday, February 28 if possible. The AAA app will display rosters along with game information for each team. If a roster is incomplete or incorrect in DragonFly, it will show up incomplete in the app. Digital programs may also be created using these rosters and any roster or team photos you want included in any state tournament material should be submitted by February 28 to one of the contacts listed below. Real time scoring and updated brackets will be available on the AAA app. Scores must entered in SBLive