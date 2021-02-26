Arkansas State men’s basketball travels to UT Arlington this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (10-10, 7-6 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington (11-12, 7-8 Sun Belt)
Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27 • 6:00 PM / 4:00 PM • Arlington, Texas • College Park Center • ESPN+ • 107.9 KFIN
STORYLINES
- The 2020-21 campaign marks the program’s 93rd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,233-1,193 all-time record (.508) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season
- With 13 points against Texas State, Marquis Eaton inched closer to Bennie Wilhelm (1,285) for 11th on the scoring list as he now has 1,256 career points.
- Norchad Omier is the only Division I freshman among 23 total Division I players averaging a double-double this season; 31 Division I freshmen have done so for a season (minimum 20 games played) since 1992-93 season
- Norchad Omier ranks fifth nationally, leading the Sun Belt Conference, with 11.6 rebounds per game and is fourth nationally, second in SBC, with 12 double-doubles. Ranked fifth nationally, Omier is the lone freshman ranked in top-50 nationally in rebounds per game.
- A-State has 54 dunks this season, 22 more than its total from last season (32 in 32 games played)
- The Red Wolves rank 18th nationally, tops in the Sun Belt, shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point range this season. A-State finished last season ranked 152nd in 3-point field goal percentage.
