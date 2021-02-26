Arkansas State women’s basketball will host UT Arlington this weekend

ARKANSAS STATE (9-9, 4-8 Sun Belt) vs UT Arlington (11-6, 9-4 Sun Belt)
Friday Feb. 26, 2021 • 6:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ (Friday) • 95.3 The Ticket
Saturday Feb. 27, 2021 • 4:00 PM • Jonesboro, Ark. • First National Bank Arena • ESPN+ (Saturday) • 95.3 The Ticket
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
- Arkansas State hosts UT Arlington in the final Sun Belt Conference two-game series of the season for both teams ahead of the 2021 Sun Belt Tournament. The Red Wolves are 16-12 all-time versus UTA, leading 7-4 in games played in Jonesboro. However, the Mavericks have had the upper hand recently, winning six in a row.
- A-State has recorded 10 or more turnovers forced in all but two games.
- Jada Stinson has scored 10 or more points in seven of the last nine games.
- Peyton Martin currently ranks 19th in program history in career scoring with 1,075 career points.
- Arkansas State will end the season with a winning record at home for the fourth year in a row and the 17th time in 18 seasons.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.