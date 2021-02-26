16 Arkansas women rally to beat Auburn

Unique Thompson scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for the Tigers. Although her senior night was spoiled, Thompson’s 57th double-doubled moved her into a tie for eighth in SEC history and she is the second Tiger to average a double-double for her career (14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds). She became Auburn’s all-time leader rebounder in her last game, passing Becky Johnson and now has 1,141.