Braxton Burnside homers, #21 Arkansas softball sweeps North Dakota State

The Razorbacks wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard posting a five run first inning. After infielder Braxton Burnside and Gibson singled with one out, Malkin torched her team-best fifth long ball of the year to center, putting Arkansas ahead, 3-0. Hot hitting freshman Hannah Gammill, who has hit safely in seven of her eight games played, went back-to-back with Malkin, hitting a solo job to left. The Beebe, Ark. product is hitting .360 (9-for-25) with four homers and nine RBI to start her collegiate career. Outfielder Larissa Cesena joined the hit parade, singling home a run on her first knock of the season.