Child pornography ‘a problem’ for suspect

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man accused of child pornography told them he has “a problem.”
Earlier this month, Pocahontas police began investigating allegations of sexual abusive material involving a child.
During the course of that investigation, according to a news release from Sgt. Rocky Jones, detectives identified 36-year-old Joshua James Ray Donley as a suspect.
On Feb. 24, police conducted a search warrant at Donley’s Pocahontas home. Later that evening, Donley agreed to an interview with Jones.
“During that interview, Mr. Donley admitted to having a problem with watching child pornography,” Jones stated.
According to the affidavit, when asked how long he had this problem, Donley told the detective “probably 10 years.”
Police arrested Donley on two counts of viewing matter depicting sexually explicit material.
Judge Alex Bigger found probable cause to charge him and set Donley’s bond at $50,000 with an April 13 circuit court date.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.