COVID-19 “policy” in dispute after deputy clerk fired

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Craighead Co. Eastern Deputy Clerk Sue Gurley requested a grievance hearing Tuesday with the county over her recent termination by Craighead Co. Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards for violating a “COVID policy.”
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day told Region 8 News that the county’s “COVID policy” does not exist.
In a letter from Gurley to County Judge Marvin Day, she states her termination was “without due process,” citing the Arkansas Constitution, U.S. Constitution, and the Craighead County personnel handbook.
Both Gurley and Edwards were in attendance at the hearing and waved their opening statements.
During Friday’s hearing, Gurley confirmed that Brenda Milligan, a deputy county clerk in her office, is the one who accused her of having Covid.
Gurley said she visited Milligan on Jan. 23 at her home for about an hour after Milligan was recovering from a heart procedure.
Milligan told Gurley she had Covid after that visit, and Gurley did not return to work until Feb. 2.
While she had 10 days separation from the contact to work, during the same week Gurley returned to work, she had to visit her doctor for feeling “faint.”
While at work, Gurley says she and her staff don’t wear masks but do put them on when they leave the office.
Gurley says measurements were done inside the office where several employees work, and that allows them to not have to wear their masks when they are inside the office.
As Gurley closed out her testimony, she says she feels like she’s an asset to the Eastern District, and just wants to finish her term and do her job. She says she doesn’t want to hurt anybody or make anyone sick.
She’s asking the county to reinstate her.
