Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated February 27 at 9:35 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 318,638 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 251,711 confirmed cases
    • 66,927 probable cases
  • 308,725 recoveries
  • 4,429 active cases
    • 2,994 confirmed active cases
    • 1,485 probable active cases
  • 5,407 total deaths
    • 4,348 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,059 deaths among probable cases
  • 504 currently hospitalized
    • 184 in ICU
    • 98 on ventilators
  • 3,078,412 people total have been tested
    • 9.6% positive PCR tests
    • 17.7% positive antigen tests
  • 2,748,155 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, Feb. 26:

  1. Pulaski: 75
  2. Benton: 54
  3. Sebastian: 28
  4. Washington: 25
  5. Garland: 20

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 2,818 63 2,661 94 18,099
Clay 1,679 23 1,609 46 16,468
Cleburne 1,874 18 1,789 67 20,385
Craighead 12,742 114 12,450 177 107,330
Crittenden 5,670 63 5,511 94 37,187
Cross 1,900 21 1,831 48 15,352
Greene 5,808 53 5,680 75 43,181
Independence 3,657 35 3,501 121 37,039
Jackson 3,134 9 3,092 33 23,895
Lawrence 2,009 19 1,949 41 13,830
Mississippi 5,553 42 5,398 112 36,869
Poinsett 3,064 23 2,965 76 24,753
Randolph 1,937 28 1,860 49 17,601
St. Francis 3,435 28 3,370 37 28,737
Sharp 1,521 10 1,461 50 15,534
Stone 957 6 921 30 10,123
White 7,125 88 6,927 109 47,485
Woodruff 615 10 594 11 7,868

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

