Fast Break Friday Night (2/26/21)

Fast Break Friday Night is all about conference tournaments.
Our Game of the Night features a traditional football power having a milestone season in boys basketball. 13-3 Newport hosts 21-9 Pangburn in the 3A-2 Semifinals. The Greyhounds are on a 10 game winning streak, they captured their first conference title since 1981. Matthew Schwartz will have highlights and postgame reaction.
You can watch Fast Break Friday Night at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
Fast Break Friday Night (2/26/2021)
Game of the Night: Pangburn at Newport (3A-2 Boys Semifinals)
Paragould at Jonesboro (5A East Boys Quarterfinals)
Nettleton at Greene County Tech (5A East Boys Quarterfinals)
Brookland at Blytheville (4A-3 Boys Championship)
Valley View at Brookland (4A-3 Girls Championship)
Rivercrest at Osceola (3A-3 Boys Semifinals)
Walnut Ridge at Manila (3A-3 Boys Semifinals)
Osceola at Hoxie (3A-3 Girls Semifinals)
Manila at Walnut Ridge (3A-3 Girls Semifinals)
Buffalo Island Central at Rector (2A-3 Boys Semifinals)
Riverside at Rector (2A-3 Girls Semifinals)
