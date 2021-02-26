Feb. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, Feb. 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Rainy weather has arrived for the last few days of February.
Showers and thunderstorms this morning will give way to dry conditions for the afternoon with highs only reaching 50°F.
Temperatures on Saturday climb to near 60 with dry conditions holding until the evening.
Pockets of heavy rain arrive Saturday night through Sunday morning.
As we climb into the mid-60s Sunday, a couple of thunderstorms may accompany any lingering showers.
As it stands, much of Region 8 will get 1-3″ of total rainfall.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Will the brutally cold weather we experienced affect this year’s mosquito population? A local expert says don’t get your hopes up.
With the number of hospitalizations and active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas trending upward again, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is expected to make a “major announcement” about the state’s public health emergency this morning.
A state lawmaker says it’s time a local landmark receives the national attention it deserves.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.