Former A-State assistant Isaac Brown named Wichita State head coach

Wichita State interim coach Isaac Brown reacts to referee John Higgins after a call during the first half the team's NCAA college game against Houston on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 in Wichita, Kan. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP) (Source: Travis Heying)
By Dave Skretta - Associated Press | February 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 3:59 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State has agreed in principle to a five-year deal with men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown.

The longtime assistant took over as interim coach at the beginning of the season and took a program in chaos to the top of the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers haven’t lost since Jan. 21, ripping off five wins in a row while navigating COVID-19 pauses within other programs that have forced four postponements.

The team is expected to land an NCAA Tournament berth and is hoping to wrap up a league championship, too.

