Former A-State assistant Isaac Brown named Wichita State head coach

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita State has agreed in principle to a five-year deal with men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown.
The longtime assistant took over as interim coach at the beginning of the season and took a program in chaos to the top of the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers haven’t lost since Jan. 21, ripping off five wins in a row while navigating COVID-19 pauses within other programs that have forced four postponements.
The team is expected to land an NCAA Tournament berth and is hoping to wrap up a league championship, too.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)