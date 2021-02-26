Hospitalizations, active cases in Arkansas trending up in today’s COVID-19 update

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health released its COVID-19 report Thursday, saying vaccinations continue at a high level.
According to the report, the state saw 726 new COVID-19 cases, raising the number to 318,122. Officials said active cases jumped by 77 to 4,720, while total deaths increased 10 to 5,397.
Hospitalizations rose 26 Thursday, with 522 people in the hospital.
Eight more people have been put on ventilators, bringing the total number to 108.
9,730 additional people were tested Thursday, bringing the total number of those tested to 238,235.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on social media while vaccinations are increasing, ADH is working to get more vaccines into arms.
Gov. Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement Friday morning concerning the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Gov. Hutchinson is expected to make an announcement Friday morning concerning the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
