I-155 reopened after bridge inspection; barges hit Mississippi River bridge at Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Some barges hit the Mississippi River bridge at Caruthersville on Friday morning, February 26.
According to the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m.
Barge traffic was halted in the area and the Coast Guard has been notified.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Interstate 155 reopened just after noon on Friday after the bridge was inspected.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation closed I-155 after the barges hit around 10 a.m.
