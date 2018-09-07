Rounds of Rain Continue This Weekend

Fog and cool temperatures will linger overnight. The fog should dissipate as warmer air pushes into Region 8 on Saturday. Most stay dry after midnight through the first half of Saturday. A line of rain with a few rumbles of thunder moves through late Saturday afternoon into the evening. One or two strong storms could produce small hail, mainly in the Ozarks. Rain chances stay high Saturday night into Sunday. By Monday morning, much of Region 8 will get 1-3″ of total rainfall. Highs in the 50s turn into 60s by the end of the week. We’re watching a few more chances of showers too.