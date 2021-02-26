NYIT works to debunk stigmas around COVID-19 vaccine for the BIPOC community

“What people are experiencing is their body, preparing their immune system so that if they’re exposed to the virus, the next time that they are, their bodies know exactly how to deal with it. And so, there have been some bodily responses, and for the most part, they have been mild,” Laurent said. “For some people, they have different experiences from fatigue or soreness in the arm. Some people might experience a low-grade fever, it doesn’t mean that they’re sick. What it means is that their immune system is doing drills. The body knows exactly what to do so you want that drill effect, you want your body to say, I’m ready to go the next time if I see COVID-19.”