One dead, one injured in Blytheville apartment fire

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was killed, and another person was airlifted to a hospital Friday after an apartment fire in Blytheville.
According to Blytheville Fire Chief Mike Carney, firefighters got a call around 8 a.m. Friday about the fire at the Heritage Apartments in the 1100 block of Willow Street.
Carney said the fire was in an apartment on the second floor on the complex’s west side. Firefighters saw heavy smoke in the area but were able to get inside the apartment.
Once in the apartment, they found the two people inside, Carney said.
Carney said the fire is still under investigation, but authorities do not suspect anything suspicious at this time, saying the fire appears to be a “tragic accident.”
