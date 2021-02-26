Restaurant owners comment on Governor’s lifted directives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For restaurants now, what were directives are changing to just guidelines. Restaurants can now open at 100 percent capacity.
JTown’s Grill owners said Friday’s news was good and they plan to proceed carefully.
“Was it great news to hear? Absolutely,” owner Jeffrey Higgins said.
They were not alone. Yesdog Grill in downtown Jonesboro said they’re excited, too.
“I actually was a little shocked when he said what he said,” owner Lisa Godsey said.
Both restaurant owners are already making plans only hours after hearing about the changes.
“At the end of the day, it’s my decision,” Higgins said. “It’s made for 40 other employees. It’s not just what Jeffery Higgins wants to happen.”
Their next step is to speak with the Arkansas Department of Health and then regroup with staff.
Godsey said customers will decide just how close others will sit near them.
“We will be able to give the customer the option if they want to sit socially distanced we’ll be able to have that option for them,” she said.
The restaurants plan to keep cleaning, sanitizing, and wearing masks. The mask directive is still in place, for now.
