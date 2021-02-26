Silver Alert issued for Conway man

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Central Arkansas man.
According to the alert, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office requested the alert for Tommy Kestner, 58, of Conway. Authorities said Kestner has been missing since Feb. 19.
He is a white male, 5′6″ and weighs 146 pounds. Kestner has white, short hair, blue eyes and a light complexion.
Authorities believe he was last seen on Lower Ridge Road near Warming Station.
Anyone with information on Kestner’s whereabouts can call the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-425-7000 or their local law enforcement agency.
