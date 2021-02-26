TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crashes into house, tree

Police and emergency vehicles have responded to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro house. (Source: WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | February 26, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 12:34 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency vehicles have responded to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro house.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday at Main Street near Elm.

Two vehicles collided, with one hitting a tree and a house, he said.

Wreckers and ambulance crews have been dispatched.

Presley said at 12:30 p.m. the roadway is blocked and urged motorists to avoid the area.

