TRAFFIC ALERT: Car crashes into house, tree

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency vehicles have responded to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro house.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, reported the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. Friday at Main Street near Elm.
Two vehicles collided, with one hitting a tree and a house, he said.
Wreckers and ambulance crews have been dispatched.
Presley said at 12:30 p.m. the roadway is blocked and urged motorists to avoid the area.
