Vaccinations continue in Mississippi County

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola held a vaccine event in city hall Thursday afternoon with Delta Drugs of Manila and Rose Pharmacy of Blytheville.
Lines were wrapped around both ends of the building with people anxiously waiting to get the vaccine.
Jeremy Jackson, a pharmacist for Delta Drugs says, they have been working nonstop all week to catch up on missed vaccinations from last week’s snowstorm, but the hours are worth it.
“They’ve been waiting patiently for that opportunity and now that opportunity is here, so it’s just exciting to be apart of the process, being able to welcome those folks in,” said Jackson. “It’s exciting to see the involvement today, to see the lines outside wanting to get in, so it’s just exciting to be a part of it.”
Jackson mentioned that if you missed the vaccine event in Osceola, he and Rose Pharmacist John Rose are currently working with Mayor Sally Wilson to coordinate another vaccine event soon.
