AAA to keep previous COVID-19 directives for Basketball tournament

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Activities Association announced in a short press release Friday afternoon that the regional basketball tournaments in the state will follow the same COVID-19 directives as previously issued by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Blytheville Superintendent Bobby Ashley says that while Gov. Asa Hutchinson did lift some directives Friday morning, Ashley wants to ensure that people are still safe during the basketball tournament at Chickasaw Arena.
“People will look at that and think ‘Okay, we can go back to normal’,” he said in reference to the governor’s press conference, “but we’re not ready for that just yet although we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Ashley mentioned he will meet with the athletic director and others to discuss final details on the tournament Monday.
If you plan on attending one of the tournaments, you are required to wear a face mask and social distance with your party during the games.
Anyone who shows signs of COVID-19 should not enter the games.
Social distancing is required on the sidelines and the benches during the contest.
