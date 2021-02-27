Area airports receive COVID-19 funding

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - A pair of area airports have received funding to help with the impact of COVID-19 as well as offsetting costs and maintaining costs due to the virus.
According to a media release from the state’s congressional delegation, the Delta Regional Airport in St. Francis County and the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport received $13,000 each.
In addition to the help offsetting costs, officials said the funding would help increase sanitation to battle the spread of pathogens at the airports.
The funding is part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, or CRRSA Act, of 2020.
The bill was signed into law in Dec. 2020 by former President Donald Trump.
