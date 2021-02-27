Area veterans helped through CARES Act grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A $100,000 grant that a local veterans group received last year has provided dividends for area veterans, with several important projects being funded.
The Jonesboro VFW Post 1991 received the Federal CARES Act grant to help with COVID-19 relief for veterans.
At the time, officials said there were 6,100 veterans in Craighead County with the funding to help veterans in several projects.
This week, officials said in a media release that nearly 700 veterans were helped with projects like Christmas for Veterans and the Veterans Food Pantry.
The Christmas project helped provide Christmas supplies for 151 veterans, food and gifts for 23 veterans and their families and $150 gift cards for about 60 VA elderly outpatients.
The food pantry also provided nearly 450 food boxes for veterans. The funding also helped veterans in nursing homes, homeless veterans and created a computer lab for veterans to use for telehealth doctor appointments.
Officials also said a service dog program helped save seven shelter dogs that were donated to veterans in need.
