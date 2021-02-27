Arkansas State baseball/UT Martin canceled due to fog, doubleheader Saturday

Due to foggy conditions at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field, the Arkansas State baseball team’s Friday’s home opener against UT Martin has been canceled.
While the series opener is canceled, the two teams will still play a doubleheader on Saturday, but the start time for the first game tomorrow has been moved up an hour to 10:00 a.m. There will be a 30-minute intermission between Saturday’s games.
