Arkansas State men fall in heartbreaker at UT Arlington

A-State led by as many as nine in the first half, but the Mavericks forced a 31-31 tie by halftime despite the Red Wolves holding the hosts to 34.5 percent (10-29) from the floor. The second half was tightly contested with 14 lead changes in the last 20 minutes. The Red Wolves led by as many as eight in the second, holding a 54-46 lead with 10:58 to play. UT Arlington used a 9-0 run to take the lead, but did not lead by more than one point until the final seconds.